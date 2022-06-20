Lahm Tips Bundesliga Player To Win Golden Boy Award

Former Germany and Bayern Munich captain Philipp Lahm, believes this year’s Golden Boy award will go to any of the Bundesliga players.

Recall that Tuttosport released their 100-player shortlist for the award a few days ago, of which 20 ply their trade in the German top-flight.

In comparison, the Premier League has only ten representatives, including Manchester United duo Amad Diallo and Anthony Elanga and Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott.

Among the Bundesliga nominees, Borussia Dortmund have the highest number of players with six, followed by champions Bayern Munich with a close four.

RB Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Monchengladbach have all received two nominations each.

But Lahm feels the Golden Boy award for 2022 will be awarded to someone from the Bundesliga, given the sheer quality of these stars.

The former defender told Tuttosport, “I think the winner will come out of the group of boys who play in…