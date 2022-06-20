Lukaku Set To Complete Inter Milan Return Today

According to multiple reports in Italy, Romelu Lukaku will complete his return to Inter today (Monday) as the Serie A giants and Chelsea will hold a new, decisive meeting.

Lukaku pushed to return to Inter after a disappointing spell at Stamford Bridge under Thomas Tuchel.

According to the primary Italian media, there’s no doubt he’ll wear the Nerazzurri shirt again in 2022-23.

Il Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport claim that the former Manchester United striker’s return to Inter is virtually a done deal but add that the two clubs will reach a final agreement today.

According to Gazzetta, Inter President Steven Zhang will try to lower Chelsea’s request, but the Serie A giants are expected to welcome the striker back on a €10m loan plus €2m add-ons.

Lukaku scored 64 goals in 95 appearances during his two-year spell with the Nerazzurri between 2019 and 2021. He returned to Chelsea in a €113m deal a year ago but only managed 15 goals in 44 appearances under Tuchel.



…