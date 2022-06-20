Man City Interested In Arsenal Defender Tierney

Arsenal Scottish left-back Kieran Tierney has emerged as a shock transfer target for Premier League champions Manchester City.

Tierney is said to be highly-rated at the Etihad.

And according to The Scotsman, the 25-year-old features on City’s left-back shortlist.

Pep Guardiola is thought to be keen to add in that position this summer with Oleksandr Zinchenko rumoured to be departing.

Marc Cucerella has been linked with a £50m switch to the Etihad but Brighton are determined to keep hold of the 23-year-old Spaniard.

City also face competition from Chelsea for Cucurella’s signature.

And if a move for the talented full-back fails, City could turn their attention to Tierney.

The Scotland ace is another name understood to be admired by boss Guardiola.

Tierney has impressed in North London since his £24million move from boyhood club Celtic in 2019.

He is one of the first names on the teamsheet for club and country when fully fit.

Although injury meant he played just 24 times…