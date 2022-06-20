Manchester United, Arsenal In Two-Way Battle For Abraham

Manchester United and Arsenal are serious about bringing Roma striker Tammy Abraham back to England.

The former Chelsea forward has enjoyed life under Jose Mourinho in the Italian capital, bagging 27 goals in 53 games as Roma won the inaugural Europa Conference League.



Il Corriere Dello Sport says Abraham is happy in Rome and does not want to leave.

They also reported his agent Neil Fewings receives £345,000 for every transfer window Abraham stays at the club.

Chelsea have not expressed interest in resigning Abraham yet but they will be able to resign him for £69m in 2023 by activating a buyback clause in his contract.

