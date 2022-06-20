Matic Has Nothing To Prove At Roma –Totti

Roma legend Francesco Totti believes the arrival of Nemanja Matic will help the team’s quest in Europe next season.

The former Italy star stated this in a chat with TribalFootball, where he said that the Serbian international has nothing to prove at Roma having played in some of the top clubs in Europe.

Recall that the Manchester United midfielder joins Roma in a free transfer.

Totti said, “If (Jose) Mourinho made this choice, it means the player is useful to the team. He already proved his worth in Europe, at big clubs, and you need the right mentality at Roma.

“In order to achieve results, you need great players.

“Roma above all are focused on securing a return to the Champions League, but in order to win you need champions in the side.”

