Odey targeted by Rangers, celia

Randers sporting director Soren Pedersen has refused to deny interest from Rangers and Celtic in Nigerian forward Stephen Odey.

Odey shot to prominence after scoring 13 goals for Randers last season.

Rivals Rangers and Celtic are reportedly interested in signing the striker from the Danish Superliga outfit.

“It is certainly not so concrete that I have an offer,” Pedersen was quoted by Daily Record.

“That could easily happen. There are many clubs that have shown interest in him, because he is a good player. But there is nothing concrete from there.

“We’re happy with him and it’s not something where we’re saying he should be sold in this window. He has a great sporting value, so if we say yes to something, it must be both the right club and the right amount.”

The 24-year-old joined Randers on loan last summer with an option to buy.

