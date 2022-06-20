Peseiro Must Maintain A Stable Starting XI In Eagles–Akpoborie

Former Nigerian forward, Jonathan Akpoborie has warned the Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro to ensure stability in the team by maintaining a starting XI.

Akpoborie made this known on the backdrop of the team’s impressive 10-0 demolition of Sao Tome in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

In a chat with Completesports.com, the Wolfsburg star stated that the crop of players at his disposal are good enough to qualify and compete for AFCON title in Cote d’Ivoire.

Read Also: 2022 WAFCON: Zambia Becomes First Country To Arrive Morocco

“I am so confident that the current crop of players in the Super Eagles are capable of qualifying and competing for the 2023 AFCON tournament. However, the coach, Jose Peseiro must ensure that he maintain a winning team. This will help the players also understand themselves and create a perfect relationship.

“It’s also a good one that they defeated Sao Tome 10-0, that will at least send some message to other teams in Africa. My major…