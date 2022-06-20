‘Rivers United Targeting Better CAF Champions League Outing’ –Eguma

Rivers United inched closer to clinching the 2021/2022 NPFL title as as runaway champions with an away draw against Enugu Rangers International at the Awka City Stadium on Saturday.

In this interview with Completsports.com after the tension soaked match, the Head Coach of the CAF Champions League bound team, Stanley Eguma, says his team is looking to represent Nigeria better in next CAF Chamipions League, but presently not done with gathering points in the NPFL title chase despite the seeming unassailable 71 points already in the club’s kitty from 34 matches, just four rounds of fixtures remaining to end the campaign.

While commending the League Management Company, LMC, over what for an improved officiating in the NPFL, Eguma advises that television should come into the league to make it more attractive and available also to the grassroots audience.

Interview by CHIGOZIE CHUKWULETA, in Awka.

Excerpts…

Coach, congratulations. How would you appraise Rivers United game against…