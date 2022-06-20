Sevilla Still Top Favourites To Sign Sadiq

Almeria star striker, Umar Sadiq, is still believed to be on Sevilla’s radar with the Spanish La Liga Santander club keen to sign the Nigerian striker in this summer’s transfer window.

Sadiq finished the 2021/22 season with 18 goals and twelve assists in 36 La Liga Smartbank appearances and will play in the La Liga next term as Almeria won the Segunda Division title.

It was the Super Eagles forward’s goal that helped Almeria to become champions as they played out a 2-2 draw with CD Leganes in the final game of the season at the Estadio Mediterraneo.

Meanwhile, Sadiq has been linked with moves to a host of European clubs such as Lazio, Newcastle United, Barcelona, AC Milan but it is Sevilla that appear to be favorites to capture him.

Read Also: Matic Has Nothing To Prove At Roma –Totti

According to Fichajes, “Sevilla have identified Sadiq as a potential target this summer with the La Liga outfit keen to recruit a new centre-forward amid uncertainty over the future of…