Swiss Club Sack Seyi Olofinjana

Swiss outfit, Grasshopper Club Zurich have announced the sacking of their technical director, Seyi Olofinjana, reports Completesports.com.

Olofinjana, a Super Eagles midfielder spent just one season at the club.

The club announced the termination of Olofinjana’s contract alongside managing director, Jimmy Berisha on Monday.

Club President Sky Sun stated that the club took the decision after the board agreed a change in management of the squad ahead of the coming season.

“Over the past weeks, intense discussions regarding the future of the club were held. Through these open and fair conversations, the parties came to the joint decision to go separate ways,”Sun stated via a statement on the club’s official website.

“As a club with a strong heritage and ambitious vision, our aim must be to continuously push it forward and challenge ourselves on a regular basis.

“Following the transparent discussions and in light of the diverging views on the future direction of the club,…