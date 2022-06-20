Why I Was Determined To Join Real Madrid

Real Madrid defender, Antonio Rudiger has revealed that he was very determined to join the UEFA Champions League winner.

The German international made this known on Monday after he was unveiled at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Recall that the 29-year-old refused to sign a new deal with Chelsea and left as a free agent.

Rudiger has now put pen to paper on a four-year deal at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Read Also: Done Deal: Nigerian Midfielder Joins Anderlecht On Four-Year Contract

“It’s a very special day for all of us, but especially for me.

“I would like to thank my parents, because without them I could not be here. They have always supported me and that throughout my life has been very very important.

“I also want to thank the president of Real Madrid for giving me the opportunity to play for this great club. I can promise you that I will give everything for this club. I want to win as many titles as we can. Hala Madrid and nothing else!” Rudiger said.

Rudiger also…