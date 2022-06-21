Awoniyi Set To Join Nottingham Forest For Record £17.5m Fee

Premier League new boys Nottingham Forest are closing in on a record £17.5m deal for Union Berlin striker Taiwo Awoniyi, reports Completesports.com.

Bundesliga club, RB Leipzig are also rumoured to be interested in the Nigerian international, but is thought to have set his heart on a move to the Premier League.

Awoniyi scored 20 goals and provided five assists in 42 appearances across all competitions for Union Berlin last season.

Nottingham Forest are preparing for life in English top-flight for the first time this century.

Steve Cooper’s side have at least £70m available to strengthen the squad this summer.

Awoniyi joined Liverpool in 2015 and had loan spells at six different clubs without making the breakthrough at Anfield.

He moved to Union Berlin on a permanent deal last summer after previously spending time on loan at the club.

