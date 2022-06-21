Super Falcons New Girl, Macleans Targets WAFCON Success

Super Falcons forward Macleans Chinenye is determined to help the team win a record 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title, reports Completesports.com.

The West Africans have won nine out of 11 editions of the WAFCON.

Randy Waldrum’s side are aiming to win a record extending 10th title in Morocco next month.

The Super Falcons are pitted in Group C against title rivals, South Africa and debutants, Botswana and Burundi.

“it’s a dream come true for me, I can’t wait to add my quota as we aim to win the trophy again.” – Macleans told Super Falcons media team.

Macleans is currently the highest goal scorer in the Polish league with 20 goals in 20 matches.

She once played for Abia Angels and Bayelsa Queens.

