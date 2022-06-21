Super Falcons To Face Japan In Friendly October 6

Nigeria’s Super Falcons will take on Japan in a friendly at the Noevir Stadium, Kobe on Thursday, October 6, reports Completesports.com.

Randy Waldrum’s charges have in recent times engaged in high-profile friendlies against World champions, United States of America and Olympic champions, Canada.

Japan who have won the FIFA Women’s World Cup once are ranked 13th by FIFA while the Super Falcons ranked 39th in the world.

Read Also: Super Falcons New Girl, Macleans Targets WAFCON Success

Japan also defeated the Super Falcons twice in friendly matches played in 2013.

The Super Falcons are currently in camp in preparation for the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations scheduled to start in Morocco next month.

The nine-time African champions are in Group C along with South Africa, Burundi and Bostwana.

The four semi-finalists in the competition will compete at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All…