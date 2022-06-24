All You Need To Know About The History Of Nigerian Cricket

Cricket is one of the most extensively played sports all across the world. It is also one of the most beloved team sports, with millions of dedicated fans in almost every country. With hundreds of leagues and tournaments played all around the globe every year, it is evident that cricket is an essential part of culture and tradition in more than half the world. Nigeria is one of the most popular countries that has been extensively participating in the sport for over a century. Nigerian cricket plays a big role in influencing the ICC world cup betting rates as well. This West African country has a rich cricket heritage; after all these years, the legacy continues. Cricket is one of the primary sports in Nigeria. The spirit of sportsmanship has been thoroughly nurtured, transitioning from generation to generation.

Cricket In Nigeria. Early Years

Since the British introduced cricket to Nigeria in the 19th century, the country has made it part and parcel of its life and culture. The…