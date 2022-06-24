Waldrum Picks Plumptre, Oshoala, Ordega 22 Others For 2022 WAFCON

Super Falcons head coach Randy Waldrum has unveiled his 25-woman squad for the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The final squad was published on the Nigeria Football Federation’s (NFF) verified Twitter handle on Friday.

Top on the list released by Waldrum are Asisat Oshoala, Onome Ebi, Ashleigh Plumptre, Francisca Ordega, Chiamaka Nnadozie, Osinachi Ohale and Rasheedat Ajibade.

Also listed are Halimatu Ayinde, Gift Monday, Tochukwu Oluehi, Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene, Toni Payne and Rita Chikwelu among others.

The Falcons are in Group C with Banyana Banyana of South Africa, Botswana and Burundi.

They will kickoff the tournament against South Africa, who they beat on penalties in the 2018 edition in Ghana.

Also, they will be targeting a record-extending 10th African title after emerging winners in 1998, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2016 and 2018.

The 2022 WAFCON doubles as qualifiers for the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup to be co-hosted by Australia and New…