Beale Advises Rangers To Cash In On Bassey

Former Rangers assistant coach Michael Beale has advised the club to sell Calvin Bassey this summer, reports Completesports.com.

Bassey caught the eye last season following his remarkable displays for the Gers.

The versatile defender has been linked with a number of clubs in the Premier League.

Beale has said it might be the right time to sell Bassey, who has two years left on his deal.

“If the money being bandied about for Calvin is actually a reality then what a return on your investment that is,” Beale was quoted by the Daily Record.

“I think the key thing for Ross Wilson and the staff there is to have the conveyor belt in place. I think the cross-border thing really helped in terms of taking a player like [Calvin Bassey] for just over £200,000. The same with Joe Aribo.

“It’s important when players come and they reach a selling point… With the TV money, it’s the same in the Championship as it is for…