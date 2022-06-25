Ovunda Targets Another Showing With Rivers United At Nasarawa United

Rivers United goalkeeper, Darlington Ovunda says his team is determined to make their next match against Nasarawa United another game to remember as the Pride of Rivers coast home as the runaway winners of the 2021/2022 NPFL season.

Nasarawa United host the Stanley Eguma’s men in the match-day 35 fixture at the New Jos Township Stadium on Sunday.

Nasarawa United are currently in 11th position in the 20 team NPFL, on 44 points from 34 games, while Rivers United are on 71 points – 10 points ahead of the second placed Plateau United – with four rounds of fixtures remaining in the race.

Ovunda is still buoyed by his sterling performance that helped Rivers United bag a goalless draw against home side Rangers International on match-day 34 at the Awka City Stadium last Saturday. He says his team will fight for more points against Nasarawa United.

