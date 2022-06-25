Rivaldo Advises Man United To Sign Antony

Brazil legend Rivaldo has called on Man United to sign Ajax star, Antony this summer.

The right-sided attacker is being linked to the Red Devils, having worked with their new boss Erik ten Hag at Ajax recently.

While Ajax are not eager to sell Antony, a big enough offer may convince them to sell.

For his part, World Cup winner Rivaldo thinks it would be a great move.

Speaking to Betfair, he said: “Antony can do wonders at Manchester United and the World Cup (with Brazil).

“He enjoyed a fantastic 2021-22 season and I’m sure he attracted the attention of bigger clubs.

“At the moment, Manchester United – who have his former manager Erik ten Hag – seems to be the closest club to signing him, and I’m confident we’ll all enjoy watching him play at Old Trafford.”

