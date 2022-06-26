Fans Risk Six Months In Jail For Drinking Outside Special Zones

Fans going to this year’s World Cup in Qatar will only be allowed to booze at the World Cup in special drinking zones – or they face up to six months in jail, the Sun reports.

Football fans are being told to take “no risks” in Qatar, and could be arrested just for appearing drunk or sipping a beer outside of the designated areas.

Visiting nations are being instructed to “respect Islamic traditions” when the tournament begins in November – but there are fears that World Cup fever could land football fanatics in trouble.

A police source told the Daily Star: “I can’t stress enough about how different the two countries are – in every way.

“The cultural beliefs are literally opposite. And there is a very real fear – and belief – that the Government is going to be left having to sort out cases of getting Brits released.

“Only fans interested in watching the physical games of football…