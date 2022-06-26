Obiekwu Speaks Up As Ingas FC Face Tough Promotion Race In NLO

Former Super Eagles defender and Atlanta ’96 Olympics gold medallist with the Nigeria’s Olympic Eagles, Kingsley Obiekwu, is striving to lead Ingas FC – an Enugu-based Nigerian third-tier Nationwide League One (NLO) side – to the the Nigeria National League, NNL. And he exclusively tells Completesports.com his experience in the race so far.

As the 2022 NLO winds down, teams are fighting harder for spots in the playoffs where promotion to the Nigeria National League, NNL, will be competed for.

Ingas FC Enugu is one of the clubs that have been competing well in the NLO Group D2. But they had their light dimmed by a fellow promotion contender, Aspire FC of Adazi-Ani who won 2-1 at the Awka City Stadium on Friday.

Also Read: Aribo Has The Technical Ability To Play In EPL –Rae

The Kingsley Obiekwu boys failed to convert a 24th minute penalty after recovering from the shock of cancelled goal, presumed legitimate, few minutes after the home lads found the net in the 18th minute…