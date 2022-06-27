Iwuala Helps Esperance Land Record-Extending 32nd League Title

Nigeria forward Anayo Iwuala played an important role, as he helped Esperance secure a record-extending 32nd Tunisian league title on the final day of the season, Completesports.com reports.

Esperance have now being crowned Tunisian league champions in the last six seasons.

In the final round of games in the six-team playoffs, Esperance netted two late goals to seal a 2-1 comeback win against Ben Guerdane.

Iwuala who was introduced into the game in the 63rd minute for his 18th league appearance of the season, had a hand in the winning goal scored deep in added time.

Fakhreddine Ouji gave Ben Guerdane the lead on six minutes which they held on for most part of the game.

With five minutes left Esperance equalized through Mohamed Hammouda before Ilyes Chetti got the winner in the 97th minute.

Iwuala drove into the box from the left-wing and almost lost possession of the ball. But he managed to recover and slip a pass…