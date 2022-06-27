Why I Won’t Advise Conte To Sign Neymar

Former Newcastle United star, Darren Ambrose has insisted that he won’t advise Tottenham boss, Antonio Conte to sign Neymar even if he decide to join for free.

Ambrose said that while many clubs would jump at the chance to sign the Brazil international, Tottenham will never go for him.

RMC Sport reports that the only clubs who could afford the Brazilian are Manchester United, Chelsea and Newcastle should he leave.

Read Also: Man United Reject Barcelona Transfer Bid For Maguire

Ambrose pointed out that Tottenham boss, Antonio Conte will inevitably clash with Neymar and that the forward would struggle for game time in north London.

Asked if he’d have Neymar at Tottenham, Ambrose said: “No, I wouldn’t.

“I don’t think he’d play to be honest. I don’t think he’d get on with Antonio Conte.

“I’m not saying it because of his ability, he’s a talented footballer, I’m saying it because of what I think he’d bring to Tottenham.”

Copyright © 2021…