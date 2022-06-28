Abdullahi Joins Swedish Club IFK Goteborg On Three-Year Deal

Nigerian striker Suleiman Abdullahi has joined Swedish first division side IFK Goteborg on a free transfer after putting pen on a three-year deal.

IFK Goteborg confirmed Abdullahi’s signing on their website on Tuesday.

The statement read:”We have completed a new acquisition that spearheads the squad. The 25-year-old Nigerian striker Suleiman Abdullahi is on a free transfer from the Bundesliga club Union Berlin.“

Speaking on the acquisition of Abdullahi, IFK Goteborg coach Mikael Stahre said:“We are recruiting a player with great potential who has also shown before that he can deliver in Scandinavian football.

“We believe that Suleiman can lift our environment and reach the same high level even in an all-Swedish context. What stands out most to me is his physique, speed and goal threat.”

And according to the club’s chief scout Stig Torbjörnsen:“Suleiman is a player that I personally have followed for a long time, ever since he came to Viking.

“You can really…