Maikaba Congratulates Eguma On NPFL Title Win

Plateau United head coach, Abdul Maikaba has congratulated his Rivers United’s counterpart, Stanley Eguma after the Port Harcourt club claimed their first Nigeria Professional Football League title.

Rivers United were confirmed champions of the 2021/22 season after Akwa United defeated Plateau United 2-1 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium last Saturday to give Stanley Eguma’s side an unassailable 10 points lead at the summit.

The pride of Rivers eventually lost 2-1 to Nasarawa United on Sunday but the club already have the trophy in the bag.

Following the title win , Maikaba took to Twitter to congratulate his rival.

“Congratulations to my friend,a great tactician and highly intelligent coach Stanley Eguma for emerging #NPFL22 champions with @RiversUnitedFC. This feat is worth commending as they have done well this season @LMCNPFL #successmindset#champions,” his Tweet read.

This is the maiden League trophy for Rivers United which was formed in 2016 as a result of the merging…