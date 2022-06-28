NFF Presidency Can’t Be Managed Well By Former Players –Obikwelu

Retired Nigerian referee, Barrister Jude-Benjamin Chukwudi Obikwelu (JBC) has opposed the clamour for ex-Super Eagles players to be elected to run the NFF Presidency, Completesports.com reports.

Obikwelu, also a two-time former Vice Chairman of Anambra State Football Association under Chief Mike Umeh and Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, told Completesports.com in an exclusive interview that being a good footballer in one’s playing career does not always translate to being a sound football administrator.

Obikwelu posits former Super Eagles players should be considered for the national teams coaching jobs where they have better flair, insisting that it takes a lot more to run the NFF.

“There’s a world of gap between playing football and administering football”, Obikwelu told Completesports.com in Awka.

“Playing football and administering football are completely two different things. You can be a fantastic player in your playing days, but turns out to be a bad…