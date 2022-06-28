Onyekuru Set To Join Besiktas

Nigeria forward Henry Onyekuru is closing in on a move to Turkish Super Lig side, Besiktas, reports Completesports.com.

According to Fotomac, Onyekuru has agreed personal terms with the Istanbul giants even though they are still in talks with Greek club, Olympiacos over a transfer fee.

The winger struggled to make impact at Olympiacos last season, scoring just once in 27 league appearances.

Galatasaray and Fenerbahce have also been credited with a move for the player.

He previously spent three loan stints at Galatasaray.

Olympiacos bought Onyekuru last summer for €4.5m from Ligue 1 side AS Monaco.

