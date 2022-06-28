Super Eagles Star Welcomes Second Child With Wife

Super Eagles goalkeeper Francis Uzoho has welcomed a bouncing baby girl with his wife, Sommie.
The jubilant goalie who has become a father for the second time took to his Instagram page to share the news with his fans.
Posting an adorable photo of himself with his partner and their daughter in the hospital, he wrote;
“Thank you Lord for this precious gift. AKUNNAYA. IN CHRIST ALONE.”
The couple, who both got married in 2018, welcomed their first child, a boy in 2020.
Source: Complete Sports