Aribo urged to join Rangers

Rangers legend Kenny Miller has advised Joe Aribo to seek a move to Crystal Palace.

Aribo, who has a year left on his contract at Rangers has been linked with a move to Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa.

The midfielder once lived close to London during his stint with Charlton Athletic before moving to Rangers.

Miller feels that a return to the English capital ‘makes sense’, with Crystal Palace situated just ten miles south of Aribo’s former employers Charlton Athletic.

“London probably makes sense for Joe because it’s where he grew up,” Miller adds. “Joe only signed for around £300,000. If Rangers can get around £8million for him it’s good business,” Miller told Daily Record.

