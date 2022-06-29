BetKing, DStv Partner To Offer Free DStv Packages To New Agents

Today, in line with its commitment to providing further value for agents, BetKing Nigeria, has partnered with DStv to provide new agents who sign up to the network with free DStv equipment in addition to the welcome package provided to agents. This expanded offer is designed to support new agent businesses who register to join the BetKing network from the 22nd of June 2022.

The free DStv equipment (dish + decoder) includes a free one-month subscription to give agents access to explore any exciting DSTV channels of their choice, as this helps to boost engagement and entertainment in their shops.

Speaking on the essence of the partnership, Adim Isiakpona, the Chief Operating Officer of KingMakers Nigeria said, “We are delighted about this partnership with DStv as we are determined to continue creating additional value for our Kings (customers) and our network of Kingmakers (agents). For us as Betking, this partnership and initiative are one of many to come, as we seek to improve…