Committee On Football Masterplan Concludes Assignment

The Presidential Committee on the 10-Year Football Development Masterplan has concluded its assignment, Committee Chairman Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima said Tuesday in a statement made available to the media.

Galadima, a former Chairman of the Nigeria Football Association stated that the document was ready and awaiting formal presentation to the Minister of Youth and Sports Dr. Sunday Dare.

“We have finished the assignment. We are waiting to submit the report,” Galadima said.

“There were speculations on whether the Committee was still working or when it would conclude its assignment. We have now concluded the assignment.”

Galadima refused to give details of the report beyond saying, “The report is detailed, grounded on practical solutions to issues across football and its sustained development. Being a masterplan, its focus is not only in the immediate.”

He concluded that the government was in the best position to…