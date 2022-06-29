Di Maria’s Quality Will Help Juve In Europe, Serie A -Casillas

Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas has revealed that he’s convinced Angel Di Maria will lift the standards of Juventus.

Di Maria is to join Juve this week as his contract with PSG expires.

He highlighted how the Argentinian winger is still a quality player despite being 34 years old.

“He’s arriving in a great team. Chiesa, Vlahovic, I read they’re about to close the deal with Pogba, it seems to me Juventus are doing well and with Allegri they have an experienced coach,” Casillas told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Di Maria will help Juve make a further leap in quality both in Serie A and in Europe, also because in November there is the World Cup and it is clear that he is looking for a team where he can play regularly and prepare himself in the best possible way for the challenge in Qatar.

“I think his choice in favour of Juventus goes in that direction. He is right, and the…