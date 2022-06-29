FC Cincinnati Talks Up Nigerian Midfielder’s MOTM Award

FC Cincinnati Nigerian midfielder, Obinna Nwobodo, has been in the news, for the umpteenth time for good reasons, following his man-of-the-match performance for the MLS side against Orlando City last Friday, Completesports.com reports.

Cintinnati pipped Orlando City 1-0 at the TQL Stadium, Cintinnati, Ohio on Friday June 24, and Nwobodo emerged the official man-of-the-match – his second standout player award in eight games.

Recall that Nwobodo, a former Flying Eagles and Enugu Rangers midfielder, won the man-of-the match award in Cintinnati’s previous home match against New England Revolution.

The 25 year old who joined Cincinnati in April from Turkish side Goztepe, has played eight MLS games for the Pat Noonan’s side so far and bagged two man-of-the-match awards.

Alex Stec, Director of Player Content Marketing, FC Cintinnati, on Tuesday tweeted the statistics of Nwobodo’s heroic showing in the…