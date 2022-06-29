Hamann:‘Guardiola Allowing Jesus Join Arsenal Big Mistake’

Former Liverpool and Manchester City midfielder Dietmar Hamann believes Pep Guardiolais making a “mistake” by allowing Gabriel Jesus to join Arsenal.

On Tuesday Jesus had his medical ahead of a proposed £45m move to the Emirates Stadium.

While deployed as more of a winger in recent seasons as Guardiola adopted a formation free of a fixed-point centre-forward, Jesus was a frequent figure in City’s starting XI for some of their biggest games of the season.

The 25-year-old started all three games against Liverpool, as well as in both legs of the Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid.

In a Premier League context, four City players outscored him (8) and that tally – from largely a wide position – was bettered by only Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe from an Arsenal perspective.

Having also registered 8 assists in 21 League starts, the Brazil international once…