I Felt Liberated After Being Sacked By Barca –Koeman

Former Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman has revealed that he felt a sign of relief after being sacked last season.

Koeman appeared on TV3 and spoke about his exit from Barcelona and his relationship with Joan Laporta.

“The dressing room was never against me,” he said. “For me the problem started when the president changed.

Read Also: Manchester United Edging Closer To Agreeing Terms With Barcelona For DeJong

“As a president you can always have your doubts about the coach, but not publicly. That was a big mistake from Laporta.”

He also said he felt free after leaving.

“It’s been a bit of a liberation to be free of being coach of Barça,” said Koeman.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.