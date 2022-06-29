I Left Chelsea Because I Needed A New Challenge –Christensen

Former Chelsea defender, Andreas Christensen, has explained that he left the club because he needed a new challenge, having spent ten years at Stamford Bridge.

Christensen, a youth product of the club, says it was ‘time to leave the club’ after leaving the Blues ‘furious’ with his decision to snub a new deal at Stamford Bridge.

He will be a Barcelona player by July 1 on a free transfer.

Evening Standard reports that before deciding to leave Stamford Bridge, Christensen had agreed terms over a new contract with the Blues, but left manager Thomas Tuchel and the board ‘furious’ when he made a u-turn.

But the Denmark international has explained his reason for dumping Stamford Bridge for Nou Camp, saying in a statement on Monday, “Having spent ten amazing years at this club, I felt now was the right time for a new beginning for me and my family,” he…