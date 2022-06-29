Ighalo Celebrates Al-Hilal’s League Title Win

Odion Ighalo has expressed his delight after helping Al-Hilal win the Saudi Arabia league title this season on Monday night.

Ighalo scores two goals as Al-Hilal defeated Al -Faisaly 2-1 to win their 18th Saudi Professional Football League title.

Ighalo finished the season as top scorer with 23 goals.

And reacting to the league title win, he wrote on Twitter:“In God I trust. CHAMPIONS 🙌🏾💙🙏🏾🦅“

Ighalo opened scoring for the hosts at the King Fahd International Stadium, Riyadh on seven minutes.

He turned and fired home from close range after a smart pull-back from Brazil’s Michael.

The second strike which came four minutes after the hour, was similar. Michael beat two defenders on the right and squared the ball to Ighalo swept home.

Substitute Clayton offered the visitors a lifeline when he nodded home 20 minutes from time.

Al-Hilal finish two points at the top of the table above rivals Al-Ittihad who were held to a 0-0 at home by Al-Batin.

Ramon Diaz’s…