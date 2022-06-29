Ighalo Delighted To Win First Career League Title

Odion Ighalo is thrilled to win his first career league title after Al Hilal claimed the crown on Monday night, reports Completesports.com.

Ighalo bagged a brace as Ramon Diaz’s side defeated Al-Faisaly 2-1 in the final game of the Saudi Professional Football League season at the King Fahd International Stadium, Riyadh.

The Nigerian international finished the season as the top scorer with 24 goals.

It was the 18th time Al-Hilal will be winning the title.

Ighalo took to the social media to celebrate to celebrate the win.

“I waited 17 years before winning my first league title. It doesn’t matter how long it takes, if you keep working hard and never give up, you will get it right one day. God is the greatest,” Ighalo wrote on Instagram.

