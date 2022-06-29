I’ve Suffered A Lot At Arsenal

Arsenal midfielder, Lucas Torreira has expressed his readiness to leave the club this summer after suffering so much neglect from them.

Recall that Torreira spent the 2021-22 season on loan at Fiorentina.

Despite there being some talk of the Uruguayan international returning to Italy on a permanent move, his Fiorentina transfer fell through earlier in the summer.

Speaking with El Telegrafo (as reported by the Daily Cannon), Torreira was asked about his chances of staying at Arsenal next season.

And the 26-year-old star replied, “Chances? None. From the beginning, they told me that I didn’t have a place, so I don’t want to stay either because I suffered a lot, it cost me a lot to adapt, and my idea is to go to Italy or Spain.”

