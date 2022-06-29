OFFICIAL: Lukaku Joins Inter Milan On One-Year Loan

Chelsea have announced that Romelu Lukaku has joined Inter Milan on a season-long loan for the 2022/23 campaign.

The Blues confirmed the loan move in a statement on Wednesday.

Lukaku is making a return to Inter after helping them win the Serie A title in his first spell.

The statement read:“Romelu Lukaku will spend the 2022/23 campaign with Inter Milan after completing a season-long loan move from Chelsea.

“The Belgian returns to the Italian side where he previously spent two years and won the Serie A title.

“Lukaku came back to Stamford Bridge last summer, 10 years after initially joining the club as a teenager, and resumed life in the Premier League by scoring in a win at Arsenal, before netting twice in his first home game as we defeated Aston Villa 3-0, scoring his first goals at Stamford Bridge.

“He found the net again against Zenit St Petersburg but that would be the last time until the return match with the same opponents three months later, as he struggled to…