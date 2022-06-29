Pinnick Thrilled With National Teams Success; Hails Buhari, Sponsors

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, has expressed delight with the performance of the different national teams in recent international outings.

Pinnick came under intense criticism after the Super Eagles failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be staged in Qatar later this year.

There has however been a remarkable turnaround for the different national teams since then.

The Super Eagles won their opening two games in the qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations against Sierra Leone and Sao Tome and Principe.

The Flying Eagles and Golden Eaglets emerged champions at the WAFU B U-20 and U-17 Championship.

The Flamingos have also qualified for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

”There is no gainsaying that Nigeria Football has continued to wax strong. despite the Super Eagles’ narrow miss of a ticket to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. That miss has sparked something in all the National Teams, including the Super Eagles squad itself,” Pinnick…