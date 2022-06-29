Ronaldo offered to Inter Milan by agent

Agent Jorge Mendes has offered his client Cristiano Ronaldo to Inter Milan.

According to La Repubblica Mendes invited Inter to take Ronaldo off United’s this summer.

But the Nerazzurri turned down the proposal due to Ronaldo’s €20m-a-year contract demands.

Instead, Inter are wrapping up the signing of Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea and also continuing talks with Paulo Dybala about a Bosman move from Juventus.

In the 2021/22 season, the Portuguese scored 24 goals and provided 3 assists in 38 matches for United in all competitions.



