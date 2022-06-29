Silva Wants Chelsea To Sign Brazil Teammate From PSG

Chelsea and Brazil defender,Thiago Silva wants his club to sign his compatriot Neymar Jr in this summer’s transfer window.

Silva has previously played alongside Neymar at club level at Paris Saint-Germain .

Neymar was linked to Chelsea in 2010 while he was at Santos.

He has been linked to Chelsea and Manchester United this transfer window, and Silva believes a move to Stamford Bridge is ideal for the player.

Also Read: Ighalo Delighted To Win First Career League Title

In an interview with the media during a sponsorship event while on holiday in Brazil, Silva stated that a move to Chelsea for his compatriot would be a good deal.

“He has to go to Chelsea,” JC quoted Silva.

“If it happens,it will be for the best, he needs no comments.

“So far I don’t know anything, but I hope it comes to fruition.”

Neymar scored 13 goals and recorded eight assists in all competitions from 28 games for Paris Saint-Germain last season.

Paris Saint-Germain won the French Ligue 1 title…