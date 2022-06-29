Trending On Complete Sports 29.06.2022

This video showcases the trending stories making the rounds during the weekend on Complete Sports, they are the Editors “Pick of the week” You can click on the link to read the full story. Enjoy!

Ighalo Celebrates Al-Hilal’s League Title Win
✅https://www.completesports.com/ighalo-celebrates-al-hilals-league-title-win/

Super Falcons Off To Morocco For WAFCON 2022
✅ https://www.completesports.com/super-falcons-off-to-morocco-for-wafcon-2022/

Newcastle United Prepare Massive Offer For Osimhen
✅ https://www.completesports.com/newcastle-united-prepare-massive-offer-for-osimhen/

Done Deal: Awoniyi Joins Nottingham Forest On Five-Year Contract
✅ https://www.completesports.com/done-deal-awoniyi-joins-nottingham-forest-on-five-year-contract/

Sadiq Set To Replace Ivorian Striker Haller At Ajax
✅https://www.completesports.com/sadiq-set-to-replace-ivorian-striker-haller-at-ajax/

OFFICIAL: Waldrum Picks Plumptre, Oshoala, Ordega 22 Others For 2022 WAFCON



Source: Complete Sports

