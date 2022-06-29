United Edging Closer To Agreeing Terms With Barcelona For DeJong

Manchester United are inching towards a conclusion in their pursuit of Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona and hope to have the transfer completed this week, Daily Mail reports.

United are thought to have made an improved bid for De Jong after their initial offer of £60m was turned down.

They have now made an improved offer for the 25-year-old. Barcelona want to at least break even on him.

De Jong was initially reluctant to leave Barcelona, but has been persuaded by managers at both ends of the deal that joining United would be a good move.

Ten Hag worked with the Dutch midfielder at Ajax from 2017-19, where the pair won the domestic double and reached a Champions League semi final in 2019.

Also Read: Ighalo Grabs Brace To Help Al-Hilal Win Saudi League

He could be joined by a host of other Ajax stars, with Antony, Lisandro Martinez and Nicolas Tagliafico also linked with moves to Old Trafford.

Former Tottenham Hotspur star Christian Eriksen is another name…