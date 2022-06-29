Uzoho Best Eagles’ Goalie, Needs Regular Games To Stay Strong –IdahT

Former Nigeria goalkeeper, Peterside Idah, has rated Francis Uzoho as currently the Super Eagles’ best goalie, but states that the AC Omonia player needs regular playing time to remain the national team’s number one for a long time, Completesports.com reports

Speaking recently as a guest at Abuja All Stars annual tournament draw, Idah who is aspiring to become the next president of Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, says Uzoho has some good qualities that can develop him more if he gets featured regularly at his club and the Super Eagles.

“I saw Uzoho at the 2018 World Cup in Russia as a young goalkeeper and I must say he impressed. He was fantastic facing the likes of Messi and Aguero and doing well. It’s a gradual process which was slowed by a long time injury that cost his spot as number one at both club and national team,” Idah stated.

“Uzoho is currently our number one and I think he should be given regular games to hold on tight for a long time as Super Eagles…