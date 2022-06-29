Watching NPFL Games Will Help Peseiro Scout For More Quality Players –Unuanel

Former Kwara United coach, Samson Unuanel believes Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro will discover more quality talents in the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) if he continues to visit more match venues to watch games.

Unuanel made this known on the backdrop of the Portuguese tactician’s consistent move to watch matches of the NPFL.

In a chat with Completesports.com, the Unuanel stated that he’s impressed with the commitment and dedication of Peseiro.

He however, noted that the technical crew will discover more quality players that can add value to the Super Eagles.

“I am impressed with the the commitment and dedication shown by the new Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro. Going to match venues to watch NPFL matches shows his readiness to work here in Nigeria and make a name for himself.

” This is just the way forward for our football and I know this will also motivate the NPFL players to impress…