World Cup Qualification More Important To Us

Super Falcons head coach Randy Waldrum says his team’s main goal at the 2022 WAFCON in Morocco is to qualify for next year’s women’s World Cup.

The Falcons are gunning for a record-extending 10th African title when hostilities kickoff in July.

Waldrum and his team will slug it out with South Africa, Botswana and Burundi in Group C and qualification into the semi-final will guarantee a World Cup ticket.

And the American has stated that despite a target of landing a 10th continental title, the main priority is the World Cup ticket.

“What comes to mind is thinking ahead of the importance to qualify,” Waldrum said on Brila.

“The World Cup qualification has always been the goal, as much as we want to win AFCON Championship, the most important thing right now is qualifying.

“And in the other thing that a coach always concern with is preparation and getting things done the right way. I think we’ve…