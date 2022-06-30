26% FIFA 2022 World Cup’s Budget Allocated Tournament Prize Money

The world’s football governing body has set aside $1.696B for this year’s World Cup in Qatar. According to a Safebettingsites analysis, prize money will take the largest share of the tournament’s allocations. FIFA has set aside $440M or 26% of its WC budget towards that cause. The figure represents a 10% increase in the kitty from its 2018 figures.

“Playing in the World Cup is every footballer’s ultimate wish,” says Safebettingsites’ Edith Reads. She adds, “The legendary status that comes with playing in the event is enough to fire up the players to want to do well there. FIFA sweetens the deal with monetary incentives, especially for teams that progress beyond the group stages.”

So how will FIFA share the $440M prize money?

The prize money guarantees each of the 32 participants at least $9M. That means 16 teams that exit the group stage…