6 Of Weirdest In History

Football shirts have a rich and diverse history, with various different brands, colours and sponsors gracing the cotton of the tribal symbols that fight for victory week in, week out.

But sometimes, they just don’t hit the mark, and a team’s kit can become the joke of the season.

Betting.com looks back at some of the weirdest and most wonderful football kits in history, that sparked public conversation.

1. Hull City (Home Kit 1992/93)

Yes, we’re all aware Hull City are known as the fearsome Tigers, but this 1992/93 kit, arguably took things too far. The bizarre tiger-print design choice confused fans and players alike as it totally clashed with the football pitch.

Perhaps it would have been more suitable for a spot in Carole Baskin’s wardrobe instead?

2. Colorado Caribous (Home Kit 1978)

Sadly, this ill-fated football club only lasted for a single season in 1978 before being dissolved. However,…